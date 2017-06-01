

CTV Winnipeg





Six years after a devastating flood destroyed homes on Lake St. Martin First Nation and forced the residents to evacuate, the first of a new batch of houses will be delivered to the community.

Last November, the federal Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada put out a bid for tenders to build 150 homes in the community.

Matix Lumber held a celebration Thursday morning to mark the first home leaving their yard and heading to the site.

Lake St. Martin Chief Adrian Sinclair and members of the council and representatives of the provincial and federal government attended the ceremony. The rebuild project has been named Operation Return Home.

In 2011, nearly 2,000 residents of Lake St. Martin First Nation were evacuated due to heavy spring flooding, and many have been living in hotels and rental suites in Winnipeg and other places ever since, waiting to return home.

Lake St. Martin is about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.