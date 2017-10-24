The trial for accused letter bomber Guido Amsel got underway Tuesday morning.

Amsel, 51, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and several explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to his ex-wife and two Winnipeg law firms.

One of the bombs detonated, seriously injuring lawyer Maria Mitousis.

Amsel is also charged in connection with a 2013 explosion, which did not result in any injuries, at a home in St. Clements where he used to live with his wife.

READ MORE: Amsel's lawyers begin cross-examination of Winnipeg police detective

Crown attorney Chris Vanderhooft didn't give an opening statement, instead he provided a schedule of the Crown's case and the witnesses he plans to call.

First up was Winnipeg Police Service Const. Paul Barker.

He testified he was the first officer to arrive on scene after getting dispatched to "a bomb call" at 252 River Ave. during the morning of Friday July 3rd.

Barker testified he entered an office building at 252 River Ave. where he attended to a female victim, Maria Mitousis.

Const. Barker testified Mitousis was bleeding excessively and had injuries to her hands, throat and abdomen.

Const. Barker testified he called for backup.

"I immediately voiced this was a confirmed bomb and we had one female victim," Const. Barker told court. "I had been advised there was an explosion in the office."

Const. Barker testified that he continued to provided first aid to Mitousis prior to members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arriving on scene.

"I knew I was doing the right thing," Const. Barker told court.

Const. Barker then testified he attended to the hospital where Mitousis was transported to "protect the family" as officers were unsure of the circumstances around what had happened.

During cross-examination, Amsel's lawyer Saheel Zaman asked Const. Barker how he knew a bomb went off.

Const. Barker testified it was based on observations of the victim and information he received at the scene.

WPS Const. Brian Neumann was also called to testify Tuesday morning.

Const. Neumann is with the WPS Identification Unit.

He testified that he worked with the WPS and RCMP bomb units in processing three separate scenes as part of the investigation.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial is scheduled to run 36 days.

He is being tried by judge alone in provincial court.