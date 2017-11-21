

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s first responders are warning the public to stay off city waterways.

As temperatures continue to drop, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and the Winnipeg Police Service are advising the public to stay off all waterways including drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creaks, retention ponds, and rivers.

“All water and ice rescue calls carry a degree of risk for our members,” said Mark Reshaur, Assistant Chief of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) in a release. “Areas of the river that appear calm can carry dangerous currents, and ice thickness is unpredictable any time of year, so there really is no reason to be near the water.”

Police currently consider all frozen bodies of water within the city to be unsafe for recreational use, with the exception of areas that are monitored by the city’s frozen waterways by-law.

The river patrol unit does place signage at specific locations, but all areas should be considered unsafe even if signage is not present.

The WFPS responds to an average of 200 water and ice safety calls each year.