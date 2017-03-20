Featured
Fiscal update shows Manitoba deficit now below $1 billion mark
Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the province is taking in a little more money than expected from income taxes and fees. (File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 12:54PM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 12:55PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is looking at a lower-than-expected deficit.
A fiscal update from the province says it is now projecting $872 million in red ink for the fiscal year that ends March 31.
That's $39 million lower than originally expected in last year's budget, and $128 million lower than forecast in the last fiscal update in December.
Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the province is taking in a little more money than expected from income taxes and fees.
But he says the province's overall debt and the possibility of rising interest rates are big concerns.
The Progressive Conservative government was elected last year on a promise to eliminate deficits within eight years, and to cut one point off the provincial sales tax by 2020.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- 2 critically injured, including child, in head-on crash near Winkler
- $981K from hotel tax fund due for RBC Convention Centre
- Pallister calls for letters of thanks, announces Selkirk Treaty anniversary bike trip
- Tense times as opposing rallies clash at Winnipeg City Hall
- A Muppet with autism to be welcomed soon on 'Sesame Street'