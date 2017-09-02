Featured
Fish batter recalled due to Salmonella: Health Canada
Both the Cajun style and original recipe have been recalled. (Source: Shore Lunch/Facebook)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 8:45AM CST
Health Canada has issued a food recall warning on Shore Lunch brand fish breading and batter mix due to a possible Salmonella contamination.
Health Canada issued the warning on Friday.
Both the Cajun style and original recipe have been recalled.
The items had been distributed across the country.
The full details of the recall are available at Health Canada’s website.