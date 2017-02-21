

CTV Winnipeg





Five children and four adults safely escaped a house fire on Victor Street early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to 524 Victor between Sargent and Ellice Avenue at 2:48 a.m.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic service says crews saw smoke and flames coming from one side of a two-storey house.

Five children and four adults in the home had already got out safely, a fire official said.

A firefighter rescued a small pet bird who was still in the house.

No one was injured, but one person was assessed at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.