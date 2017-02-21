Featured
Five children, four adults escape Victor St. fire
Fire crews were called to 524 Victor St. between Sargent and Ellice Avenue at 2:48 a.m. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 7:06AM CST
Five children and four adults safely escaped a house fire on Victor Street early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews were called to 524 Victor between Sargent and Ellice Avenue at 2:48 a.m.
The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic service says crews saw smoke and flames coming from one side of a two-storey house.
Five children and four adults in the home had already got out safely, a fire official said.
A firefighter rescued a small pet bird who was still in the house.
No one was injured, but one person was assessed at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
