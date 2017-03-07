

CTV Winnipeg





A five vehicle collision Monday night on a southern Manitoba highway during an aggressive winter storm caused vehicles to become stranded.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Provincial Road 250, about 27 kilometres west of Brandon, Man.

Five vehicles collided, including a semi, police said. An ambulance was called, and a 66-year-old man was taken to Brandon hospital as a precaution.

Police said the crash caused a number of vehicles to become stranded in the area.

The crash happened during the beginning of an intense winter storm. Blowing snow caused poor visibility and slippery road conditions.

Jean Pasche got stuck on the corner of Highway 1 near the Souris turnoff around 5 p.m. He was on his way home from Alexander, Man. when the storm hit.

“Everything stopped. Gridlock, and it was just terrible,” he said by phone. “We couldn’t see anything, and we’ve been here all night.”

He was stranded on the highway until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Pasche said snow drifts were four-feet-high by the time the sun came up.

At one point, Pasche let a man with diabetes into his car to share food.

Despite being stranded all night, Pasche said he was in good spirits by the time traffic started moving again Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Manitoba RCMP officers are checking up on stranded motorists near Brandon.

Sergeant Paul Manaigre said officers from the Virden and Brandon detachments are using 4x4 trucks to check up on stranded travellers.

"Both offices have received numerous phone calls from these motorists and they continue to monitor the situation and assist anyway they can," Sgt. Manaigre said.