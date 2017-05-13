A group of people organizing a ceremony to honour veterans wants help finding three boxes of flag poles that fell off the back of a truck.

The poles are meant to be part of a display recognizing 128,000 soldiers who have died for Canada in conflicts over the last century. The group ordered 128 flags, each one representing 1,000 soldiers.

Cindy Buss is a captain of the Beausejour Air Cadets squadron. Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, her husband picked up the boxes in Winnipeg and was driving back to Beausejour.

He boxes containing 64 poles on a pallet in the back of a pickup truck. When he checked the load before driving out on Highway 59, the boxes were securely shrink wrapped, but somewhere between Winnipeg and Beausejour the wrap became loose and three boxes fell off.

“My husband is sick to his stomach,” said Buss. “He’s having a tough time with it.”

When he drove back to find the boxes, they were gone.

“So somebody picked them up and knows they have them. You don’t just pick up 12 flag poles and not realize what you have,” said Buss.

Each of the missing boxes contained four flag poles, 12 in total.

The poles were shipped from a store in Red Deer, Alta. Buss now worries about finding another 12 before the ceremony on June 9.

Dignitaries from the military, along with federal and provincial politicians, are expected to attend.

This is the first year for this ceremony in Manitoba. Buss said the ceremonies started in 2014 in Alberta and this year, 13 communities across Canada are participating.

Each flag has a sponsor that paid $249. The flag poles will carry a personalized message on a plaque.

The poles will be set up along 1st street in Beausejour, known as Purple Martin Lane. People driving down Highway 44 will be able to see them, Buss said.

They’ll stay up until November 12, when they’ll be returned to the sponsors.

Anyone who finds the boxes can contact Buss through the Beausejour Air Cadets website.