An independent MLA has grounded debate at the Manitoba legislature with a filibuster.

All eyes were supposed to be on new NDP Opposition Leader Wab Kinew in Question Period, but that hasn't happened.

Steven Fletcher, who was kicked out of the Tory caucus earlier this year, has been raising several points of privilege. The issues range from legislative security and YouTube to resources for MLAs.

Speaker Myrna Driedger has ruled his points out of order several times.

But Fletcher is constantly challenging the speaker's rulings with support from Manitoba's three Liberal MLAs.

Fletcher has been fighting a law that bans the act of crossing the floor to join another party.

The Pallister government is set to quash the law.