

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP charged a 19-year-old Flin Flon man with possession of child pornography.

Police said they received several complaints from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding the accessing of child pornography in in the area.

According to the Mounties, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Flin Flon on Monday, and a man was arrested.

Darwyn Wasylciw was charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography and two counts of breach of probation.

“The RCMP is committed to combatting online child sexual abuse worldwide,” said Sgt. Steve Rear. “If you have any information about a child at risk, please contact your local law enforcement or cybertip.ca immediately.”

Wasylciw was taken into custody and will appear in The Pas Provincial Court on Thursday.