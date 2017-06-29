Featured
Flin Flon man facing child pornography charges
Darwyn Wasylciw was charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography and two counts of breach of probation. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 2:00PM CST
RCMP charged a 19-year-old Flin Flon man with possession of child pornography.
Police said they received several complaints from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding the accessing of child pornography in in the area.
According to the Mounties, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Flin Flon on Monday, and a man was arrested.
Darwyn Wasylciw was charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography and two counts of breach of probation.
“The RCMP is committed to combatting online child sexual abuse worldwide,” said Sgt. Steve Rear. “If you have any information about a child at risk, please contact your local law enforcement or cybertip.ca immediately.”
Wasylciw was taken into custody and will appear in The Pas Provincial Court on Thursday.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Tim Hortons poutine donuts amuse, disgust social media users before launch
- "This is pretty historic for us": Winnipeg experiencing a near mosquito free summer
- Search for armed robbery suspect led to manhunt in Portage la Prairie: RCMP
- Flin Flon man facing child pornography charges
- Dave Semenko, the enforcer who opened up the ice for Wayne Gretzky, dies at 59