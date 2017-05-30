Featured
Flooding closes Hudson Bay Railway
Sections of the track and road bed are still underwater, the company said in a news release. (Source: OmniTRAX)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:12PM CST
Extreme flooding has forced the closure of the Hudson Bay Railway track in northern Manitoba.
According to OmniTRAX, the track was damaged between Gillam and Churchill.
Sections of the track and road bed are still underwater, the company said in a news release.
Railway personnel are still assessing the damage.
The flooding was caused by the spring thaw.