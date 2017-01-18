Featured
For third straight time, Earth sets hottest year record
Earth is seen from the Apollo 8 spacecraft in December 1968. (File Image: NASA)
Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:36AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:42AM CST
WASHINGTON -- Government scientists say the Earth sizzled to a third straight heat record last year.
They mostly blame man-made global warming with help from a natural El Nino, which has since disappeared.
The figures announced Wednesday come from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which measure global temperatures in slightly different ways. They said last year passed 2015 as the hottest year on record.
NOAA calculated that the average global temperature last year was 58.69 degrees (14.84 degrees Celsius) -- beating the previous year by .07 degrees (.04 Celsius).
NASA's figures include more of the Arctic, which was warmer than usual. The agency said last year was .22 degrees (.12 degrees Celsius) warmer than 2015.
NASA's Gavin Schmidt said most of the record heat was from man-made climate change.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle at crosswalk
- Bowman hints at opposition to safe injection sites in opioid crisis
- Manitoba family trying to recover after losing house in fire
- Many youth with ADHD given antipsychotic drugs: study
- For third straight time, Earth sets hottest year record
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5