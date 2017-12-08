A forensic search technologist testified Friday morning via a video feed from Ottawa at the attempted murder trial of accused letter bomber Guido Amsel.

Nancy Ouellette, who works in the evidence recovery section of the RCMP’s forensic laboratory, told court about some the measures in place to guard against contamination when examining exhibits for possible biological material and trace evidence.

Ouellette testified she examined an orange and purple pouch which court has previously heard contained Maria Mitousis’s DNA, the lawyer seriously injured when a bomb housed in a digital voice recorder detonated in her hand, as well as a DNA sample which court heard matched a known sample from Amsel. Court heard the estimated probability of the sample belonging to a different man was 1 in 1.2 quintillion.

Mitousis previously testified the orange and purple pouch was holding the recorder which was packaged in an envelope on her desk.

Ouellette told court she wore a lab coat, mask and gloves when she examined the pouch.

Crown attorney Chris Vanderhooft asked, "would it be possible to find your DNA on it afterwards?"

Ouellette testified there is a DNA database for lab workers and that all unknown samples are checked against that database "to ensure there is no contamination."

Letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law offices and Amsel’s ex-wife in July 2015. The trial is also dealing with charges from a 2013 explosion at Amsel’s ex-wife’s home in the R.M. of St. Clements.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges.

The Crown told court it doesn’t plant to call any more witnesses.

It’s not yet known if Amsel’s lawyers will call their client or any other witnesses to testify.

Judge Tracey Lord will hear arguments on similar fact evidence on Monday morning when the trial continues.