Featured
Forensic team called to south Winnipeg home
Officers in white jump suits could be seen coming in and out of the home in the first 100 block of Regis Dr.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 4:52PM CST
A forensic team is on scene at a St. Vital area home.
Officers in white jump suits could be seen Tuesday coming in and out of the home in the first 100 block of Regis Dr.
According to a witness, a couple in their 50s to 60s lives there.
Police said they are on scene as part of an ongoing investigation, but would not give further details.
More to come.