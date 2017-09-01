A second emergency shelter has opened in Winnipeg to give a temporary home to people forced to evacuate a wildfire in northern Manitoba.

Buses brought evacuees flown in from the Island Lake area to the Winnipeg North Soccer Complex where space has been made for up to 900 people.

The Canadian Red Cross said the new shelter is needed because there’s not enough hotel rooms for evacuees and the first shelter at the RBC Convention Centre filled up fast.

The Red Cross had initially expected 3700 people to be flown south due to evacuations in Wasagamack, Garden Hill and St. Theresa Point but that number has been lowered to 3200 people.

“At this time based on the numbers if we need more space it'll be because more people will need to come out,” said Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small. “Right now of those people that are definitely coming out we should have enough to accommodate in this facility."

The Red Cross expected about 700 people to arrive in Winnipeg Friday on small commercial planes and two Hercules aircraft.

Some evacuees are also staying in Brandon.

Manitoba Sustainable Development said the 23,000 hectare fire remains approximately one kilometre from the community of Wasagamack.

Officials said fire crews remain focused on the fire line closest to the community.

Garden Hill resident Carl Monias arrived in Winnipeg on Friday. He said smoke was coming into the community and the fire is visible at night.

“We saw a glow of red west of the community,” said Monias. “Most people drove to the west side of the community to have a look at that glow from the forest fire and it can be scary."

A further 850 people remain evacuated from Poplar River First Nation.

Band Coun. Russell Lambert said rain in the forecast has provided a glimmer of hope that evacuees will be able to return home soon.

“We’re crossing our fingers it’ll continue for the next couple days,” said Lambert.

The province said the Poplar River fire is 4600 hectares and is about 3.5 kilometres from the community.