

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Former astronaut Julie Payette has taken the formal oath of office to become the country's 29th Governor General in a traditional ceremony on Parliament Hill.

The 53-year-old is in the Senate chamber for her former installation as the Queen's representative.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood by as Payette read the oaths of allegiance of the Governor General and commander-in-chief of Canada, and of the Keeper of the Great Seal of Canada.

The audience includes justices of the Supreme Court, political and Indigenous leaders and other dignitaries, including former governors general, several provincial premiers and Payette's friends and family.

While much of the ceremony is dictated by protocol, Payette herself chose the music, which includes a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" sung by Joannie Benoit and Melissa Bedard.

The Juno Award-winning Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Choir, of which Payette was a member, is also performing.