

The Canadian Press





Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay has died after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

The sheriff's department in Pasco County, Fla., confirmed Halladay's body was found at the scene of the crash.

Halladay won the Cy Young Award twice, first with the Blue Jays in 2003 and again in 2010 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He threw the the 20th perfect game in MLB history on May 29, 2010.