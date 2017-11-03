

CTV Winnipeg





Saskatoon police say Stephen Vogelsang, 53, is a person of interest in connection to a bank robbery that occurred in Saskatoon over the summer.

Police in Saskatoon said the robbery occurred on July 31. But no charges have been laid at this point.

Vogelsang is currently in custody in Medicine Hat, Alta., after being arrested and charged in connection with two bank robberies there.

Vogelsang is also a suspect in connection to a number of robberies in Regina that occurred on July 8, Oct. 13 and Oct 18. In each of the robberies, police said a male suspect indicated that he had a weapon to bank workers and ordered them to give him money.

Police said Vogelsang is expected to appear in a Regina court at an unknown date.

None of the allegations have been proven in court