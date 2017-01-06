

CTV Winnipeg





A former Manitoba pastor charged with voyeurism and child pornography has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

Dean Marco Funk, 36, was arrested in May 2014 after two girls found a cellphone recording of them in a washroom.

He admitted to secretly videotaping women and girls and watching child pornography on his work computer.

During the time of the allegations, Funk was a pastor at Gretna Bergthaler Mennonite Church.

Funk’s lawyer said he apologized in court.

Gretna is 125 kilometres south of Winnipeg.