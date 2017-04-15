Featured
Former Manitoba polar bear reportedly dies at San Francisco Zoo
In this Dec. 21, 2010 file photo, Uulu, a female polar bear enjoys the snow and enrichment treats in an exhibit at the San Francisco Zoo in San Francisco. (George Nikitin, San Francisco Zoo)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 1:31PM CST
SAN FRANCISCO - The oldest polar bear in the United States has died at the San Francisco Zoo.
Uulu, a 545-pound female, died Friday at the age of 36.
The zoo says her health had rapidly declined because of congestive heart failure and old age.
The zoo rescued Uulu when she was 3.
The San Francisco Chronicle says she'd been scheduled for euthanasia for repeatedly rummaging through a town dump in Manitoba, Canada.
The zoo says Uulu had a curious nature and loved to dig in the dirt, which turned her white fur brown.