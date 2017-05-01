The former Gretna Senior Centre is being converted to house up to 60 asylum seekers.

Rhineland Municipality Reeve Don Wiebe said the community feels caught off guard and was presented the plan at a meeting on Wednesday.

'There's a bit of apprehension," he said.

At the same time, he said there are people welcoming the news, happy to see new people come to the community.

Wiebe said asylum seekers could start arriving in Gretna as soon as Wednesday.

He said Manitoba Housing is stressed in Winnipeg, and this new space will help accommodate the rising number of people crossing the border on foot.

"We have no choice in the matter, but let's make sure all the bases are covered to make sure this is a good experience for all of us," said Wiebe.

Wiebe said while nobody predicted this, he wants everyone in the town of 550 to feel secure and ensure services are available.

He said emergency services, policing, food services and security all need to be taken into consideration.

In a Manitoba Housing document provided to CTV News, the province said the building will be used as a reception centre and will be supervised at all times with provincial staff on site during the day.

The province said contract security will be in the building 24 hours a day.

"Provincial staff members will provide short-term shelter, assist with completion of initial documentation, and triage individuals and families proceeding through the refugee claimant process into Winnipeg," the document said.

The province said no Manitoba Housing or seniors have been moved out of the building for the project.

"In all areas, the provincial response to the growing number of asylum seekers is based on ensuring that they are treated no differently than any Manitoban in need of social services, and that no Manitobans are displaced as a result of meeting the needs of an asylum seeker," the document continued.

The province said asylum seekers will be moved to Winnipeg two to five days after their arrival.

Manitoba Housing is working with local restaurants and other local food service providers to plan for meals.