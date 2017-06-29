Featured
Former police chief, CAO highest paid city employees in 2016: report
According to the report, former Winnipeg Police Chief Devon Clunis made $368,883, while the city’s CAO Douglas McNeil made $261,773. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 2:06PM CST
The former chief of police and chief administrative officer were the two highest paid City of Winnipeg employees last year, a compensation disclosure report said.
The report released Thursday is required to be made public every year under the Provincial Public Sector Compensation Disclosure Act.
It lists the 2016 salaries of 6,830 city employees including city councillors, emergency responders, engineers and architects.
Former Winnipeg Police Chief Devon Clunis made $368,883, while the city’s CAO Douglas McNeil made $261,773.
According to the report, Mayor Brian Bowman made $183,565.
Salaries for Winnipeg’s city councillors ranged. Coun. Brian Mayes (St. Vital) narrowly took home the highest compensation with $110,856, followed closely by Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry), who made $110,852.
The full report can be read here.
