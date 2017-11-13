Featured
Fort Street and Graham Avenue closed due to crash involving transit bus
Fort Street and Graham Avenue is closed to traffic while Winnipeg police investigate a serious crash. (Scott Andersson/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 4:21PM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2017 4:26PM CST
Fort Street and Graham Avenue is closed to traffic while Winnipeg police investigate a serious crash.
The collision occurred around 3:10 p.m. investigators confirmed one person has been taken to hospital.
Police issued a tweet asking motorists to use alternate routes.
More to come.
We expect at Fort & Graham to be shut down for some time. Please plan alternate routes. Thanks for your patience. #Winnipeg #Traffic. @WPGTMC— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 13, 2017