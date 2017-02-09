A series of forums aimed at educating Manitobans about fentanyl is making its way through Winnipeg.

Presentations by the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba are focusing on teaching Manitobans how fentanyl is often abused, how it affects the body and what other drugs it can be found in.

“Certainly we’ve been having issues with opioid use among other addictions here in Manitoba,” said Dr. Ginette Poulin.

Those attending the forums are also taught how to detect a possible fentanyl overdose.

Dr. Sheri Fandrey says AFM hopes by educating people about the dangers of Fentanyl, a public health emergency seen in places like British Columbia can be avoided in our province.

“This problem is much bigger on the west coast and in Alberta,” Fandrey said. “We’ve had a bit of time to really try and get ahead of the curb a little bit in order to provide people with the necessary information to make better choices.”

Fandrey said it seems drug dealers don't care about the possibility of killing some of their customers.

“We’ve never seen that level of callousness before,” she said. “Even people who are purchasing drugs that have nothing to do with opioids can’t be assured that their drugs are safe.”

“When we talk about a crisis its once someone perhaps has had a fatality and that is too late, one death is too much,” Poulin added.

According to AFM, fentanyl users in Manitoba range between the ages of 20 to 40 years old.

Fandrey said youth in Manitoba are not seeking fentanyl on their own but are at risk of unknowingly using drugs laced with it.

“You have no way of knowing what you are purchasing when you are buying from the streets or online,” she said.

The forum will next make its way to Steinbach Regional School next Thursday,