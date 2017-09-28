Featured
Foster parent charged after infant’s death
Winnipeg police said a 10-month old infant was brought to hospital in critical condition around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 10:35AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, September 28, 2017 10:36AM CST
A 22-year-old man has been charged after an infant died in a Winnipeg hospital Tuesday.
Winnipeg police said a 10-month old infant was brought to hospital in critical condition around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The child succumbed to injuries later that day.
Police said the man was the foster parent of the child. He has been charged with criminal negligence causing death. His name is not being released yet.
The investigation continues.