

CTV Winnipeg





A 22-year-old man has been charged after an infant died in a Winnipeg hospital Tuesday.

Winnipeg police said a 10-month old infant was brought to hospital in critical condition around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The child succumbed to injuries later that day.

Police said the man was the foster parent of the child. He has been charged with criminal negligence causing death. His name is not being released yet.

The investigation continues.