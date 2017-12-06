

CTV Winnipeg





Four men were arrested last week in connection to methamphetamine trafficking in the city of Winkler, Man.

Winkler Police Service said on Saturday, a 52-year-old man was arrested on Pembina Avenue near 4th Street. During the arrest, the man was found to be in possession of meth.

Investigators searched the man’s house in the 100 block of Southview Drive. During their search, police found drug paraphernalia. Two 27-year-old men were in the house while it was being searched. One man was arrested for drug trafficking and the second was arrested for being in possession of meth and marijuana.

Police said on Sunday, a 26-year-old man from Plum Coulee was arrested at a gas station on 1st street. During the man’s arrest, he allegedly resisted police and assaulted an officer.

Investigators said when they searched the man’s vehicle, they found drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash and meth.

Winkler police said only one person has been formally charged.

Winston Wesley Hutsell, 27, faces a number of charges including trafficking of meth.