The Winnipeg Police Service says four people were taken into custody after a police chase ended on Portage Avenue early Thursday morning.

A vehicle crashed into a building at Sackville Street and Portage Avenue in St. James.

Police say it began around 4 a.m., when officers spotted a suspected stolen vehicle, near Charles Street and Aikins Avenue.

Several police cars were at the scene in addition to emergency crews. Four men were arrested with the help of the K-9 unit. They are facing a number of criminal charges.