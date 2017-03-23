Featured
Four people in custody after police chase on Portage Avenue
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 4:47AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 23, 2017 12:19PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service says four people were taken into custody after a police chase ended on Portage Avenue early Thursday morning.
A vehicle crashed into a building at Sackville Street and Portage Avenue in St. James.
Police say it began around 4 a.m., when officers spotted a suspected stolen vehicle, near Charles Street and Aikins Avenue.
Several police cars were at the scene in addition to emergency crews. Four men were arrested with the help of the K-9 unit. They are facing a number of criminal charges.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- MPI changes rodent claim policy, expects to save millions
- Thompson teen charged with murder of 83-year-old man
- Four people in custody after police chase on Portage Avenue
- Budget 2017: Liberals try to ease anxiety and get Canada ready for the future
- Funds sought for single Winnipeg mother who lost legs, arm to rare form of strep