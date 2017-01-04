Featured
Four people, including 10-year-old girl, shot dead in rural N.S. home
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 10:21AM CST
UPPER BIG TRACADIE, N.S. - Police say a man and three females, including a 10-year-old girl, have been found shot to death in a home in rural Nova Scotia.
RCMP found the bodies at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after being called to the home in Upper Big Tracadie, a largely African-Nova Scotian community of about 40 people almost three hours outside Halifax.
Police say initial indications are that a 33-year-old man shot himself and that three females, aged 52, 31 and 10, also died of apparent gunshot wounds.
They say there were no signs of forced entry into the home, and two guns were found at the scene.
The RCMP would not comment on the relationships of the victims, but one relative told The Canadian Press family members were among the deceased.
Deputy warden Sheila Pelly of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough said the deaths have stunned the community.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Four people, including 10-year-old girl, shot dead in rural N.S. home
- Yellow lab Cinch to join Kenora police Canine Unit
- Extreme weather warning posted as temperatures plummet
- Ruling this week on drywall tariffs linked to higher home costs and new jobs
- NewLeaf cancels Arizona and Florida bound routes, vows to refund customers