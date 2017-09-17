

CTV Winnipeg





Four siblings have been reported missing in Winnipeg after they were last seen Friday night in the city’s North End.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating four siblings between the ages of 16 and 10.

Police said they are looking for 16-year-old Taya Guimond, 13-year-old Ross Blackbird, 12-Year-old Haiden Guimond and 10-year-old Peyton Guimond.

The siblings were last seen during the evening Friday, Sept. 15 in the North End of the city.

Investigators believe the siblings are all together.

Police said they are concerned about their well-being, and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.