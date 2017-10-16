

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting death Trevor Bodnarek.

Bodnarek, 27, died in hospital after being shot near the corner of Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street on July 21.

Two men, arrested on Sept. 10, have been charged with second degree murder, while a third suspect was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with manslaughter.

Police issued a news release looking for a fourth suspect in early October.

On Monday, police said 23-year-old Jason Scott Woodhouse was found in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue on Sunday. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter.