Healthy commuters got some surprise treats Wednesday morning as part of the week-long Commuter Challenge event.

People working with the Green Action Centre set up on Osborne Street at Assiniboine Avenue to offer coffee, food and tune-ups to people biking, walking, carpooling or taking the bus.

The challenge started June 4 and runs until June 10. It aims to get people to find alternative ways of getting to work or school other than driving themselves.

“Anything that reduces your greenhouse gas emissions and it’s healthier for yourself, it saves you money, it’s good for our planet,” said Elizabeth Shearer, Commuter Challenge coordinator with the Green Action Centre.

Wednesday’s event coincided with Clean Air Day.

The Commuter Challenge encourages commuters to log their green kilometres during the week, with prizes available.

Winnipeg has done particularly well in the commuter challenge, winning 12 out of the past 13 years as the top-performing city in Canada.

“We really do an awesome job. People are really excited about sustainable transportation here in Manitoba, and it sends a great message to our community and to our decision-makers that sustainability matters to Manitobans,” said Shearer.

Close to 8,000 Manitobans participate each year, according to the Green Action Centre.

Anyone wanting to participate in the Commuter Challenge can still sign up online.

With files from Stephanie Tsicos