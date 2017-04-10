A report ordered by the Pallister government says in order to fix Manitoba’s finances, wages need to be frozen, management needs to shrink, and frontline positions need be protected.

The review is based on pre-budget consultations and a value-for-money audit commissioned by the province. It says the Manitoba government requires a cultural change to become more focused on outcomes.

“There must be a change in view that better performance only comes with more money.”

The report says the number of management positioned has ballooned. Eliminating some of those jobs will save money and empower frontline workers to provide better results.

The report supports a wage freeze for public sector workers and says the province should avoid cutting those positions.

The review also has advice on how Manitoba can attract millennials to work in government.

“We know that millennials tend to want to be tied to a higher purpose in their work, and if government is going to attract the next generation, it will need to harvest this higher purpose ethic.”

The conclusions are being released a day before the budget is set to be tabled. A lot of the findings have already been acted on by the premier and finance minister.

Legislation has been tabled to freeze wages and the government plans to cut 15 per cent of management jobs in several areas.