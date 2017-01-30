

CTV Winnipeg





Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for many parts of Manitoba as a low pressure system brings slick conditions to the Westman area.

Freezing rain has made highways, roads, and sidewalks icy and treacherous.

In Pine Creek School Division, no buses are running and schools are closed because of freezing rain.

The national weather service says several hours of freezing rain are expected with rain turning to snow later in the morning.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for:

• City of Brandon

• Mun. of Glenboro-South Cypress incl. Treesbank

• Mun. of Norfolk Treherne

• Mun. of North Cypress-Langford incl. Neepawa and Carberry

• Mun. of North Norfolk incl. MacGregor Sydney and Austin

• Mun. of Oakland-Wawanesa incl. Carroll

• R.M. of Cornwallis west of Shilo incl. Chater

• R.M. of Elton incl. Forrest

• R.M. of Victoria incl. Holland and Cypress River

Environment Canada warns motorists to adjust driving to the challenging road conditions.