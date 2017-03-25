Parts of central and western Manitoba can expect rain and freezing rain and snow Saturday.

A low-pressure system from Saskatchewan moving into central Manitoba is expected to bring snow, rain and freezing rain Saturday.

Environment Canada released warnings Saturday morning for a large area stretching from the Swan River and Duck Mountain Areas in the south, north up into Lynn Lake, Pukatawagan, and east to Grand Rapids.

Freezing rain started in the Swan River and Grand Rapids regions Saturday morning. That was expected to change to rain by late morning as temperatures rise.

Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake, Leaf Rapids, Lynn Lake, Pukatawagan, Nelson House, South Indian Lake, Split Lake, York Landing, Thompson Thicket Portage and Pikwitonei are all under snowfall warnings. Between 10 and 15 centimetres could fall Saturday.

The rain could cause highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots to become slippery. Environment Canada advises drivers and pedestrians to take extra caution.



Winnipeg forecast for Saturday

The spring-like weather continues in Winnipeg Saturday and looks set to last the entire week. The high will reach 5 C on Saturday and just keep getting higher as we move through the week.

Sunday will get a high temperature of 8 C, and we’ll reach a high of 11 C on Thursday.

Overnight lows will remain mostly at or above 0 C.

There is a chance of some overnight rain beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday, and returning again on Friday.