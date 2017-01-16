Featured
French Immersion space running out in Louis Riel School Division
The division is projecting a large increase in the number of French immersion students entering high school. (Source: Louis Riel School Division)
Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 1:35PM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 3:34PM CST
The Louis Riel School Divison is running out of space in its French immersion programs.
The division said Collège Béliveau and Collège Jeanne-Sauvé are both low on space.
In addition, the LRSD is projecting a large increase in the number of French immersion students entering high school.
The Manitoba government told CTV News that it is aware of growing enrolment in a number of school divisions.
In a statement it said, “Manitoba Education and Training is working together with LRSD as part of the school division’s plan to accommodate additional French Immersion education.”
The school division is holding a community forum on Monday night, inviting parents, staff and students to discuss sustainable solutions.
The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Collège Béliveau gymnasium.
