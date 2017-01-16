

Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





The Louis Riel School Divison is running out of space in its French immersion programs.

The division said Collège Béliveau and Collège Jeanne-Sauvé are both low on space.

In addition, the LRSD is projecting a large increase in the number of French immersion students entering high school.

The Manitoba government told CTV News that it is aware of growing enrolment in a number of school divisions.

In a statement it said, “Manitoba Education and Training is working together with LRSD as part of the school division’s plan to accommodate additional French Immersion education.”

The school division is holding a community forum on Monday night, inviting parents, staff and students to discuss sustainable solutions.

The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Collège Béliveau gymnasium.