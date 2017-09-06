

The Associated Press





PARIS - Two of France's biggest luxury conglomerates, LVMH and Kering, have joined forces with a charter to ban unhealthily thin models and protect models' wellbeing.

According to a statement Wednesday, the charter incorporates a new French law coming into force Oct. 1 that requires all models to provide medical certificates proving they are healthy to work.

While the French law says the medical certificate can go back two years, the LVMH and Kering charter requires the document to be no older than six months.

The charter also bans the conglomerates' brands from using female models below a U.S. size 4. A minimum body mass index requirement was initially proposed and then taken out from the finalized French law.

The two groups' brands include Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and others.