The demolition of a building between two homes sparked safety concerns and frustration in the West End this week.

The work left behind a large open pit with a missing safety fence in the 400 block of Furby Street in the Spence Neighbourhood, between Ellice Avenue and Portage Avenue.

Doreen Umpherville lives across from the pit and almost backed her van into the crater.

"It looks dangerous," she said Saturday morning.

Umpherville said demolition crews were busy working for several days this week, but didn't take time to put up a fence to barricade the back alley, a requirement during demolition.

“I don't know why they put it up on the other side, but not on this side, the fence. I don't know why they didn't finish putting it up.”

Clayton Schrodter lives next to the pit. Not only has he been worrying about kids who like to run between the park and the back lane, Schrodter's back door is just an step from the meter high edge.

He said crews removed a fence that used to divide the properties.

"At least they could've put up that fence and put some kind of blockade now, but it doesn't look like they're going to," he told CTV Winnipeg Saturday morning.

Safety concerns eased over missing safety fence in Spence neighbourhood. @ctvwinnipeg contacts company developing site & it sends a crew. pic.twitter.com/ygkyTo7pyF — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) May 20, 2017

TradeMark Homes is the company developing the site.

After CTV Winnipeg contacted the company Saturday, it sent a crew to put up a fence along the back alley and the side of Schrodter’s house.

Saturday afternoon, crews put up a fence along the alley and side next to the ridge of Schrodter's house.

Owner Mani Dhaliwal the company ordered the fence to go up Thursday, the same day as the demolition.

Pastor and dad Jamie Arpin-Ricci lives across from the property. He said it shouldn't have taken two days.

He said he was concerned the safety fence had been missing for 48 hours and was pleased Saturday afternoon to see it in place.

“It will at least reduce the risk. There's always a risk. This is a very busy area for kids…a fence won't stop every kid, but it will definitely help," said Arpin-Ricci.

He said the neighbourhood welcomes new developments and hopes businesses take safety and kids into consideration.

In an email to CTV Winnipeg, the City of Winnipeg said it's the contractor or owner's responsibility to secure the construction site and people are encouraged to report concerns to 311.

Once it’s notified about a possible unsecured site, it will investigate.