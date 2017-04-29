Residents at a highrise condo building are growing increasingly frustrated after nearly two weeks without an elevator.

The elevators at the 12-storey condo building 77 Edmonton St. have been out of commission since April 18. Resident Chuck Duboff had expected the elevators to be fixed sometime on Friday, but Saturday he woke up to a notice that they might be fixed until Monday.

“So today’s the first day in two weeks where I’m really feeling I’m starting to lose it,” he said.

In a statement to CTV News, the property management group Towers Realty said there is a software-to-hardware issue with the new installation of the drive motors. They said they might have to wait until Monday, when the elevator manufacturer is open to help troubleshoot.

Meanwhile, residents like Duboff will continue to use the stairs, or else remain in their units.

“I bought groceries yesterday afternoon, left the non-perishables in the car, had to go through two parking lots, then up eight flights of stairs with five bags of groceries and it’s just enough already,” he said.

Duboff said he has been helping elderly residents on his floor with their groceries. Other residents have told CTV News they worry about the health of some of the residents who cannot easily get down the stairs in an emergency.

On Tuesday, paramedics needed to use specialized an 83-year-old needed specialized equipment to get him down the stairs.

The City of Winnipeg says passenger elevators are considered a convenience. It says in an emergency, residents needing assistance would be helped by first responders and transported by the stairs.