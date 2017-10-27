Manitobans could soon pay more to drive and heat their homes.

The Pallister government unveiled its own green plan that includes a $25 per tonne carbon tax that will be levied on fuel and natural gas in 2018.

The tax will see five cents added to a litre of gasoline and a family of four would pay an average of $114 more per year if their furnace runs on natural gas.

Electric furnaces and farm operations would be exempt.

The plan says this will reduce emissions by one million tonnes over five years.

The province says the tax will generate $260 million a year. Some of the money collected could be used as offsets to help people with hydro rate increases.

The plan defies a mandate by Ottawa that calls for a $50 per tonne tax by 2022.

A summary of the green plan says to help cut emissions the province might ban food waste from landfills, replace 100 diesel buses with electric buses and require all diesel sold at the pumps to contain 5 per cent of biodiesel.