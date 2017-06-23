A full board room in a hip Exchange District office building.

But Funding Change co-founder Nicholas Tenszen said it wasn't always this crowded. Two years ago a $50,000 grant changed his company's future.

"When we were four people in a basement and it was a huge benefit to us and we're now live with a product with 12 people every day," said Tenszen.

That product is an online platform that allows non-profits to hold raffles. Tenszen said the Manitoba government's Commercialization Support for Business Program, or CSB, was crucial.

“What it did is it allowed us to finish our product and come into market with a solid offering that had never been done in Canada before," said Tenszen.

Now CTV News has learned the grant program is on hold and under review by the Pallister government.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba government issued the following statement.

"As part of our government's ongoing commitment to fiscal responsibility, aspects of this government program are under review to ensure value-for-money. Our government is interested in investing in programs that will create long-term and sustainable economic growth for the province."

The program has three funding streams:

-Up to $50,000 to develop a product

-Up to $250,000 to move the prototype to market

-Up to $30,000 to market outside of Manitoba

Tenszen is planning on applying for another stream of funding. The Funding Change's co-founder is optimistic the province sees the benefits of the program.

He said without it, his company, with 12 employees paying taxes, might not be here today.

"Honestly we may not, yep," said Tenszen

The province could not provide a timeline for the review.