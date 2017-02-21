

CTV Winnipeg





Family, friends, and bus drivers from around the city and across Canada gathered to say goodbye to a Winnipeg Transit driver brutally killed on the job.

The service for Irvine J. Fraser was held Tuesday at Calvary Temple. He was fatally stabbed at the University of Manitoba during the last stop of his shift in the early hours of Feb. 14. He was trying to get a lone passenger to exit the bus when he was attacked.

Fraser’s son Tristan spoke lovingly about his father. He called him the best man he knew, and said 'he’d never tell you no’.

“I miss my dad,” Tristan said.

Friends also shared fond memories of the 58-year-old, known to many by his middle name Jubal.

He was remembered as a talkative, kind person who loved playing cards.

The pastor presiding over the service told the crowd Fraser’s life mattered, calling on the crowd to grieve together during this difficult time.

Winnipeg Transit drivers also observed a moment of silence Tuesday afternoon in honour of their slain colleague.

Drivers not at the service pulled over at safe locations and stopped their buses for one minute of silence.

The signs on the front of the buses also read “Rest in Peace 521,” in addition to normal route information all day.

“521” represents Fraser’s operator badge number.

TRANSIT SAFETY MEETING

Fraser’s death has prompted calls for increased safety aboard Winnipeg Transit buses.

President of Local 1505 of the Amalgamated Transit Union John Callahan told CTV News he will meet with City Councillor Marty Morantz Tuesday to discuss the issue.

The union has called for dedicated transit cops, shields to protect operators, and it doesn’t want drivers to be responsible for fare collection anymore.