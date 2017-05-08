Chaz Kirkness raised hundreds of dollars by putting on a garage sale in Winnipeg. The 11 year old wasn't looking for money for himself, but for his mother who is in the hospital.

Cari Kirkness is recovering from having her legs and one arm amputated. The surgery happened in February and was sudden, due to an aggressive disease.

The 28-year-old single mother of two faces financial hardships due to major renovations needed for accessibility in her home. She will have to move in with family, still with improvements needed to the house.

Kirkness remains in good spirits, knowing her son is always trying to help.