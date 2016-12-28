An onslaught of snow Christmas Day and Boxing Day continues to delay some city services.

The City of Winnipeg said a service suspension pushed garbage and recycling collection two days behind schedule.

It said if Monday is your regular collection day and your carts haven’t been collected by 4 p.m. Wednesday, you should call 311 to report a missed pick-up.

If Tuesday or Wednesday is your normal collection day, residents should leave their carts out until 10 p.m. Wednesday. If they haven’t been picked up by then, you’re asked to put them away to make room for street clearing and then put them out again at 7 a.m. Thursday.

City crews will be working throughout the rest of the week to catch up. Delays may continue on streets and lanes that haven’t been cleared, the city said.

Residents with Thursday or Friday as their regular collection days should put out their carts as usual. If they haven’t been collected by 10 p.m., they should be put away for street clearing and returned to the curb at 7 a.m. the next morning, the city added.

Emergency responders still delayed by weather

The city said the weather conditions continue to affect the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s response times.

To help combat conditions, the city has added an extra ambulance. Public Works crews are also on standby to help crews responding to emergency calls.

The city said response times are being monitored and more resources can be added if necessary.

City buses running on time

The city said Winnipeg Transit is still running on schedule, but users should continue to allow for extra travel time. They are also encouraged to check bus schedules prior to leaving until the end of the residential snow clearing operation on Saturday.

Route and schedule information can be found on the Winnipeg Transit website or by calling or emailing 311.

The city said Handi-Transit has also resumed all scheduled trips. Clients are asked to make sure their property has safe access for Handi-Transit drivers.