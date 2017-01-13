

CTV Winnipeg





The harsh weather has caused some delays for the city’s garbage and recycling services.

The City of Winnipeg released a statement saying that garbage and recycling collection is operating slower than normal.

Anyone whose regular collection day was Thursday who hasn’t had their garbage picked up by 10 p.m. Friday should bring their carts back inside to allow for snow clearing and put them out again by 7 a.m. Saturday.

If your regular collection day was Wednesday but your garbage hasn’t been collected, call 311 to report a missed pickup.

If Friday is your regular day and your carts aren’t collected by 10 p.m. Saturday, bring them back inside to clear the way for snow plows and put them out again by 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Brady Road landfill is open to commercial traffic only. The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot remains closed, but an alternate disposal area has been set up for residents to drop off materials.