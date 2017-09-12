

CTV Winnipeg





Students at Garden City Collegiate now have access to a new trades program thanks to a 7,000 square foot addition to the school.

The new program aims to give students an introduction into heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical work.

The province said it hopes students will get practical work placement experience and get credit toward a certified apprenticeship.

Middle school students in the Seven Oaks School Division will also have access to the space.

It was funded by the province at a cost of just over $3 million.