Gas leak in St. James closes portion of Ness Ave. Monday
The homes in the area were evacuated and Ness Avenue is closed from Whytewold Road to Moray Street. (Scott Andersson/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 3:08PM CST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 9:08PM CST
Crews were on scene in St. James responding to a gas leak Monday afternoon.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service told CTV News a construction team was excavating on Ness Avenue and Braintree Road when a worker hit a gas line, which caused the leak.
Homes in the area were evacuated and Ness Avenue was closed from Whytewold Road to Moray Street.
Firefighters and Manitoba Hydro were on scene until crews were able stop the leak.
With files from Scott Andersson.
