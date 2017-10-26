

CTV Winnipeg





Manitobans will soon be getting a break on their heating bills.

Starting Nov. 1, gas rates in the province are set to drop nearly a cent per cubic metre, from $0.0921 to $0.0831, according to the Public Utilities Board.

The new rate should translate into about $19 in savings per year for residential customers.

Gas rates will be reviewed again on Feb. 1, 2018.

Those who have signed fixed-term/fixed price contracts with Centra Gas Manitoba, or another private broker, will not have their rates affected.