Gas rates to drop in Manitoba: Public Utilities Board
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 2:18PM CST
Manitobans will soon be getting a break on their heating bills.
Starting Nov. 1, gas rates in the province are set to drop nearly a cent per cubic metre, from $0.0921 to $0.0831, according to the Public Utilities Board.
The new rate should translate into about $19 in savings per year for residential customers.
Gas rates will be reviewed again on Feb. 1, 2018.
Those who have signed fixed-term/fixed price contracts with Centra Gas Manitoba, or another private broker, will not have their rates affected.