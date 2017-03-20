

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Violence against young women on university campuses, online harassment and how the justice system can do a better job at treating victims of sexual assault are all expected to feature prominently today in a report on gender-based violence from the House of Commons committee on the status of women.

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, who chairs the committee that heard from 99 witnesses over the past year on what the federal government could do to reduce violence against women and girls, says the report will come with some recommendations on how to share best practices around the country.

That includes tackling what she calls "rape culture" and "victim blaming," which she says touches on everything from street harassment to the judiciary.

Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef is expected to unveil a federal gender-based violence strategy in the coming weeks.

New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson says her party is issuing a supplementary report calling for the government to go a step further by developing a national action plan on gender-based violence that involves the provinces and territories.

Many advocates have been pushing for a national plan to ensure more comparable access to support and services across the country.