George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins
In this file image, actor George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. This annual ceremony is presented by the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques. (File Image: Francois Mori/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 10:27AM CST
NEW YORK -- George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney.
The pair was born Tuesday morning, according to George Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield. He says both are "happy, healthy and doing fine."
Jokes Rosenfield, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."