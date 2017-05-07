Featured
Gerrard considering running again for old job as Manitoba Liberal leader
River Heights MLA Jon Gerrard said he is seriously considering running for the position again.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 7, 2017
The former leader of the Manitoba Liberals may want his old job back.
River Heights MLA Jon Gerrard said he is seriously considering running for the position again.
He hasn't made a decision, but said he will in the next few weeks.
Gerrard led the party from 1998 until 2013 when Rana Bokhari took over.
Bokhari stepped down as leader when she didn't win her seat last April.
So far, the only candidate in the race is 25-year-old Burrows MLA Cindy Lamoureaux.
The party will elect its leader Oct. 21.
